Newt Scoot

New Hampshire Postcard

Newt Gingrich claims to be anti-crime, yet he spent his weekend in New Hampshire ogling the state’s most violent murderers. “I came here to look at moose,” Gingrich said over and over again, waving a fiendishly cute moose doll. But, according to the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game, moose have killed nearly 250 New Hampshire drivers over the last decade when their cars plowed into these unregenerate animals, many of whom are still at large. While Newt cozied up to a rather ratty stuffed moose at a fancy political breakfast at Keene State College, a New Hampshire state trooper took me aside and related the killer’s modus operandi. “They weigh as much as 1,500 pounds,” he said grimly. “They’re so high off the ground that the car cuts off their legs and the body goes right through the windshield.”

New Hampshire does not seem like a natural habitat for the speaker. With his pasty pallor, he is an “indoorsy” kind of guy. Pudgier than one imagines, he looks like a Botero sculpture of himself. On his Sunday morning moose-walk in the White Mountain National Forest, he traded in his gray suit for a too-tight pair of Levis (waist 40, length 30, read the leather tag on the back) and a plaid short-sleeved shirt (all it lacked was a plastic pen holder, but, what the heck, it is the age of geek-cool). He then led a mechanized army of reporters along the swiftly flowing Androscoggin River, not so much marching as waddling. Accompanied by press secretary Tony Blankley, who was the very image of an English country squire in green Wellingtons and a riding cap, Newt good-naturedly ordered reporters not to slam their car doors for fear of scaring away the least graceful member of the deer family.

The locals who came out to see Newt ranged from trailer-park denizens to tuxedo-clad lawyers who attended a Sunday night Republican fund-raiser, hosted by Representative Sonny Bono. (“I related to the speaker through show business,” Bono noted. “Because he’s the biggest star of all.”) Newt is not an instinctive flesh-presser. Shaking hands and making small talk, he often seems as though he’d rather be conducting a seminar. Smiling sometimes looks like an unnatural act for him: in speeches, he can come across like the local hardware store owner who forces a manic grin at the end of his own thirty-second commercial.