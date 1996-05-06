As campaign ’96 rolls around, Democrats are gleefully fanning Newt’s militant public image. But, in their more reflective moments, even they admit that he is less ideologically driven than many in his party. “He never was a true conservative,” says Representative Neil Abercrombie, a long-haired liberal from Hawaii. “I don’t know why people ever got that idea. They confused opposition with conservatism and ambition with conservatism.”

Most of Gingrich’s moderate positions are rooted in a realpolitik that transcends ideology. “Newt is a conservative driven by conservative principles,” says his spokesman, Tony Blankley, “but he is practical enough to solve any problem.” Gingrich’s problem in the minority was how to gain a majority; now it is how to maintain one. As a result, he has consistently placated the party’s thirty or so moderates, who often enjoy more leverage than their conservative counterparts because they may, in a pinch, vote with the opposition. He conspicuously excluded divisive social issues such as abortion and school prayer from the Contract with America. And, since taking power, he has strategically placed moderates like New York’s Sherwood Boehlert at the helm of several of his new task forces.

Quintessential New England moderate Chris Shays, a former Gingrich foe, now hails him, without a hint of irony, as “one of the finest thinkers in Congress, a true patriot.” But the flip side is that Gingrich has begun to lose his once-unassailable conservative base. Most hard-liners celebrated when Gingrich announced last month that he would no longer micromanage the House in order to concentrate on the GOP’s message. Hard-liners had harrumphed because, while Armey has always run the day-to-day operations of the House, moderates had increasingly circumvented the more doctrinaire majority leader during contentious battles, pleading their case directly to Gingrich. After deficit hawks eliminated housing money for aids victims last year, some thirty moderates marched into Gingrich’s office. “Afterwards, most of the funding was reinstated,” says moderate Representative Rick Lazio. “I’d say we won.”

It is such caves that have led previously ardent followers to question Gingrich’s conservative credentials. Representative Tom Coburn, head of the family caucus, scoffs at Gingrich’s self-described “progressive” conservatism: “Frankly, I don’t know what that is.”

Though many freshmen have been stunned by Gingrich’s moderation, Republicans who have known the Speaker for years are less surprised. After all, the pear-shaped professor was once a Rockefeller Republican, crusading for civil rights. “The moderates like Newt,” says Resources Chairman Don Young, a fiscal conservative, “because Newt has always been a moderate.” Many moderates supported Gingrich’s bid for minority whip in 1989 over Ed Madigan, a fellow centrist. In part, they knew he could help them return to the majority, but they were also able to distinguish between Gingrich’s guerrilla tactics and ideology. “I was a backbencher who knew that in order to be effective,” Gingrich confessed to Atlanta Magazine in 1990, “you had to use certain techniques.”