Today the Wall Street Journal editorial page joins the chorus of conservatives trashing President Obama's Monday announcement about the Affordable Care Act. Obama said he was offering the states greater flexibility, by allowing them to opt out of the Act' under certain circumstances. But the flexibility he'd afford is just a "mirage," according to the Journal. States "would still need to find other mechanisms to achieve the same liberal priorities."

Well, yes, that's true. But that's because the "liberal priorities" are to provide everybody with decent, affordable health insurance. This is the point Steve Benen, Ezra Klein, and others (including me) have made in the last past few days: Conservatives don't have better ideas for achieving these goals.

The Journal, for example, suggests states should have freedom to introduce "a straight tax deduction or credit to purchase individual coverage." Well, states already have that freedom, under the Affordable Care Act's waiver process, and if Obama gets his way they'd have that freedom a few years earlier. (He has endorsed the Wyden-Brown bill, which would start the waiver process in 2014, rather than 2017, as the law currently does.) Of course, there's a catch: They'd have to construct plans that, like the Affordable Care Act, provided basic insurance to 95 percent of legal residents, without increasing the deficit.

That's possible, I suspect. But it would require a lot of regulation and, most likely, even more government outlays than the Affordable Care Act mandates. Also, such schemes would probably disrupt a lot existing insurance arrangements. That's ok with me but, I'm willing to bet, it's not ok with the Journal. (Or maybe it is, although then I'd like to know why they're so upset about the far more minimal disruptions that will come with the Affordable Care Act.)