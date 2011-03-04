A lot of people are dismissing President Obama’s big announcement about the Affordable Care Act as a political stunt. Yes, he offered to let states implement alternative coverage schemes starting in 2014, rather than 2017. But, these critics say, Obama hasn’t changed the requirements states must satisfy in order to get permission. They’d still have to provide universal coverage, or something close to it, at no net cost to the federal government. Since that’s not what conservatives want to do, the argument goes, nothing will come of this proposal--and Obama knows it.

Those skeptics may be right. And I, for one, don’t really mind if they are. Ever since the summer of 2009, Republicans have been claiming they have better answers to our nation’s health care problems. Obama's gambit (assuming it is just a gambit) makes clear that these Republican alternatives don’t actually involve giving most Americans affordable health care. That's worth pointing out.

But it's possible something will come of this proposal anyway. It didn’t originate with Obama, after all. It originated with Ron Wyden, the Democratic Senator from Oregon. Wyden is among the wonkiest members of Congress. He is famous--or infamous, depending on your perspective--for promoting his ideas relentlessly, even if means saying inconvenient things at inopportune times. It’s safe to assume Wyden isn't about to give up on this idea just because everybody else has. And he might just succeed.

So would that be a good thing? To be honest, I have very mixed feelings.