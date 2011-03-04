Auto industry buffs love the Chevy Volt, the new electric car from General Motors. But buyers? Not so much. At least, not yet. Chevrolet sold just 281 Volts in February, after selling just 321 in January. The car is selling far better than its closest competitor, the Nissan Leaf, but the volume is obviously low.

GM says the problem is lack of supply, not lack of demand, and that sales will pick up once the company can make more cars. Fast Company has the story:

Slow sales of the Volt are actually part of a planned strategy, explains Volt spokesperson Rob Peterson. A significant portion all Volts produced in February were sent to dealers as demo units (all Volt dealers get a demo so that customers can take test rides).

"I wouldn't go so far as to say that sales were down, I would say that more production was earmarked towards demos," Peterson explains. "There are some Volts that are out on lots, but not many. The average daily inventory is the lowest in our fleet, if not the lowest in the industry. They're landing on the dealer lots and they're gone."

Sales will probably start to rise after April, when all 600-plus Volt dealers have their demo units.

That seems reasonable enough. Not so easy to dismiss, though, is a review just in from Consumer Reports. The magazine's drivers were happy enough with the car's style and performance. But they found that the battery discharged more quickly than expected, sometimes after just 23 miles of travel. At that point, the car started drawing on its gasoline engine.

What does that all mean for the consumer? Once you account for the cost of electricity, according to the magazine, a Volt driver spends about about 5.7 cents per mile while the car is in all-electric mode and 10 cents per mile when it's in gasoline mode. Drivers of the Toyota Prius spend 6.8 cents a mile. (The Prius is a more traditional hybrid, shifting constantly between electric and gasoline power, so there's just one cost figure and not two.)