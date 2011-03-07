Bishop’s next editor was the vivacious Howard Moss. “This is a little bastard sonnet, perhaps too much so for your more correct taste,” she wrote to Moss of her poem “The Wit”. (It was.) As a fellow poet, Bishop seemed to have felt closer to Moss aesthetically and perhaps temperamentally. Their letters to each other were jokey, flirtatious, and included great dollops of literary gossip. Bishop was careful to refer to Moss’s own poetry and critical work, and she was always exhorting him to visit her in Brazil. Bishop’s descriptions to Moss of her life and houses in Brazil are some of the highlights of the book’s second half. “It is the top floor, 11th, with a terrace on two sides,” she wrote of Lota’s apartment in Rio, “and a view overlooking all that famous beach and bay. You go down in the service elevator in your bathing suit, out through a little tunnel alongside the café in the ground floor, and you’re on the beach—(that is if you’re not run over crossing the street.)”

Moss never made the trip, but his letters to Bishop are full of warmth, admiration, and anecdotes about his life in New York and his travels abroad. Though he does critically appraise certain lines in Bishop’s poems, especially early on, he is more business-like, and perhaps less careful, than White. “QUESTIONS OF TRAVEL is fine, and we want it, of course,” he wrote in 1955. “There are some tiny points we’d like to straighten out before we publish it. It strikes us that the last five lines of stanza 1 seem to go more logically with stanza 2. Would you mind a stanza break after “slim-hung and barnacled” and the next five lines added onto stanza 2?” But Moss also understood the idiosyncrasies of Bishop’s punctuation, which was often at odds with what he described as The New Yorker’s “grammar demons.”

Later on, as The New Yorker began accepting nearly everything that Bishop sent, Moss’s letters eschew such detailed editorial commentary, leaving Biele’s footnotes the enormous task of explicating what changes were actually made, and where. Overwhelmingly addressing edits in punctuation, hyphenation, and capitalization, these footnotes make for tiny, torturous reading. When Bishop took issue with the proofs, as with her poem “The End of March,” she generally used the letters to correct, but not defend, her choices. Replacing the entire final stanza of the poem, Bishop wrote to Moss: “I’m afraid I’m being a nuisance—but I don’t think I have done this kind of thing very often, have I? The last stanza of THE END OF MARCH never had pleased me, so this morning I’ve made some changes that I think improve it a lot. I hope you’ll agree.”

During her lifetime, Bishop refrained from making any grand statements on poetry, preferring to insist on it as a casual, even random method of assemblage. She once compared writing poetry to “making a map. Eventually all the pieces fall in place.” The real pleasure of Elizabeth Bishop and the New Yorker is revisiting the poems themselves, in real time, as they arrive on White’s or Moss’s desk. The major poems are sent off as quietly as the minor ones, and the experience of reading first “Squatter’s Children,” then “Filling Station,” then “Questions of Travel,” and finally “Exchanging Hats” is to admire, even to see, Bishop anew.

Flipping back and forth from these letters to The Complete Poems, even tracking some of the punctuation changes, is a wholly delightful experience. Like many famous poets, Bishop has come to seem the sum of what the anthologies make of her. Though she wrote very few poems, even fewer are actually read, or read much. It is wonderful to “rediscover” poems such as “12 O’Clock News,” “Going to the Bakery,” “Under the Window: Ouro Prêto,” and the achingly anxious “The Mountain”. Though she first seemed “elliptical” to The New Yorker, and later became famous for being “modest,” Bishop today sounds painfully, carefully honest. A generation of readers has finally been trained to hear her voice, understanding its light but devastating chiaroscuro as a product of her life. “Can it be that we nourish / one of the Fates in our bosoms?” Bishop asks in the poem “House Guest,” “and our fates will be like hers, / and our hems crooked forever?” Though she railed against her generation’s confessional poets—“they write about a lot of things which I should think were best left unsaid”—rereading her poetry against her letters allows her to emerge as one of the genre’s most careful practioners. Her poems quietly, but insistently, confess all sorts of things.

At times, especially during the wrangling over contracts, the letters betray Bishop’s suspicion that The New Yorker was perhaps constraining her range and visibility. “I am in some distress about the contract,” she wrote to Moss in 1971. “I’d like to sign it and would certainly like the money and the 25% bonus, etc. On the other hand, I am quite sure that if I had sent the two poems I sent you last June or July (?) to any other of the magazines that keep asking me for poems, they would have appeared some months ago.” As Bishop aged, the letters grow shorter, sadder, and at times almost irate. The calamitous events of her personal life begin to intrude, including her heart-breaking return to Brazil after Lota’s suicide.

Her relationship with Moss allows us to see how difficult finishing a poem or a story actually was for her. Bishop sent work to The New Yorker through money troubles, trans-continental moves of household, chronic illness, and personal tragedy. Sometimes, as with an article on the history of Sable Island first proposed in 1951 and the whiff of which lingered through the next four years of correspondence, she didn’t manage to finish at all. Biele’s introduction does a good job contextualizing both the demands of writing for a publication such as The New Yorker, with its in-house style and its jury of editors, and the doggedness required in publishing a poet as careful, methodical, and slow as Elizabeth Bishop. Biele notes that, with the exception of Richard Wilbur, Bishop was the only poet who worked with The New Yorker her entire career. These letters show how lively a relationship it was—full of mirth and irritation and remonstrance and respect on both sides. They are an invaluable contribution to the growing proof of Elizabeth Bishop’s greatness.

Hannah Brooks-Motl is an MFA candidate at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. With Stephen Burt she helped edit Randall Jarrell on W.H. Auden.