The Africa Command controls many less assets than EUCOM. But troops and materiel can be deployed from neighbors and near-neighbors of Libya. Even CENTCOM has performed rescue missions during the current turbulence, at least in Tunisia. What is being asked of or suggested to the United States, specifically, is that it take out Libya's radar facilities. A grim face on Secretary Gates does not make a chore like this either complicated or hard. Nor is leaving surplus military equipment for the rebels either taxing or perilous.

The people of Libya have been brutalized for more than four decades by a psychopathic monster who has mesmerized rough-brained bigots like Stephen Walt. But this monster has evoked little real fraternity on the American political scene. It is true that Senators Joe Lieberman and John McCain were the first to speak up for realistic help to the insurgents and rebels. Almost everybody else was simply calling on Qaddafi to go. Including the president of the United States. An empty gesture. Obama has no credibility with Arab leaders, mostly because he played his first two years in office as their apologists.

But, then, Senator John Kerry, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, broke the silence of the Democrats, Lieberman not being thought a Democrat by most other Democrats. Now, Kerry and I have known each for about four decades, first in Massachusetts "peace politics" and then more generally. We were not close, however, and I was not especially friendly. You'll have to wait for my autobiography, which I am not yet writing, to discover the secrets on our rocky road. Either you'll be interested or not. In recent years, however, I have come to respect Kerry enormously. We also had a "really clear the table" dinner one night in Boston, and it did clear the table.

As chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, Kerry saw it as his obligation to help the president whenever he could. I understand that from both patriotic and partisan perspectives. And he took Obama's messages to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Lebanon, and Syria. I know no secrets but I have a sense of what ensued on these multiple visits. Not, by the way, by anything Kerry told me. Still, Kerry is a realist who tries to leaven his point of view with hope for peaceful outcomes. I myself am of mixed minds about what we might expect in Pakistan and Afghanistan, and I miss the wise presence of Richard Holbrooke in that terrible war zone. It is clear to me that Obama hasn't the faintest idea of what's going on in the AfPak region, and is in strategic rescue mode by his commanders who grasp what he cannot. Or refuses to.

Lebanon and Syria are an entirely different reality. Obama is lucky that real wars were going on elsewhere so that the utter failure of American policy in the Levant was barely noticed. The president thought he could entice away Bashir Assad, the tyrant-president of Syria, from his links with fundamentalist Iran, and break the historic ambitions of Damascus to dominate Lebanon. He flopped in both, strengthening Tehran, weakening Beirut, and showing Saudi Arabia to be a state the prowess of which is only oil and money. Given the storms around the Arabian peninsula—even Bahrain and Kuwait—the near-nonagenerian and terribly sick monarch, King Abdullah, has been reduced to handing out $36 billion to his own citizenry, if that's what you can call people without political rights, as a bribe to be quiet. After all, Abdullah was to lubricate both the unbelievably corrupt Lebanese and the ever-purchasable Damascenes to distance themselves from Shia millennialism.

Kerry's position on Libya is his declaration of independence from the president's fantasy foreign policy.

The fantasy is not an ambitious one. It has no poetry and, more important, it gives no hope. Moreover, it doesn't employ power either. Barack Obama has not advanced a single humane cause outside the United States nor diminished autocratic rule anywhere. Neither of these is on his agenda. The president does not believe that America is a worthy doer of good but rather a historically tarnished doer of evil. His blithe but buoyant talk echoes his egotism and pretentious overbearance. The rebels plead for help. They will be dismayed and disillusioned.

Martin Peretz is editor-in-chief emeritus of The New Republic.