The debate over teacher pay is nothing new. And neither are the arguments about assumptions and methodologies. How do you assign a value to pensions and health benefits? How do you count the time teachers spend working outside the classroom or during summers? How do you factor in job protections and possibilities for advancement?

If you want a lengthy, detailed version of the debate, I highly recommend a 2005 exchange between economists Larry Mishel of the Economic Policy Institute* and Michael Podgursky of the University of Missouri-Columbia. Mishel argues that teachers have made less than other professionals of comparable education and experience, Podgursky argues they have made more. I think Mishel gets the best of the debate, in part because I’ve seen the EPI background material from which it’s drawn, although readers should decide for themselves.

But, at the risk of repeating myself, are we even asking the right question? Even if teachers do make more than similar professionals, is it enough to attract the best talent for a profession so vital to our country's future?

Matt Miller, a former Clinton Administration official and TNR staff member, thinks the answer is "no." I've known him for a while and, I can assure you, he’s no raging leftist. But, writing in the Washington Post last week, he made the case for paying teachers more rather than less: