1. The auto bailout. Brooks asserts that GM's averted failure happened because markets were "working." In fact, GM fell into crisis because, at that moment in the financial meltdown, the credit markets had utterly frozen and normal bankruptcy was impossible. The problem was not that GM had no ability to restructure itself and turn a profit, and subsequent events have shown.

2. Social Security starting at age 65, which he calls "middle-class welfare, not a minimum basic standard of living." Brooks does not say what age Social Security benefits should begin, but I don't understand why old age insurance starting at, say, age 70 addresses a market failure while old age insurance starting at age 65 does not. How is the answer here a "clear" implication of first principle? At what age would it stop being clear? 68? 66?

Moreover, the average Social Security recipient gets $14,124 a year from the government. What level would be low enough for such a program to be a "minimum basic standard of living"?

3. Prohibiting health insurance policies from being sold across state lines. There's a library of economics research showing how health insurance markets don't share most of the salient characteristics of other markets. The biggest single problem is adverse selection -- the most important factor in an insurer's profitability is the health of its customers, hence the enormous incentive to cherry-pick the healthy and leave insuring the sick to others. Allowing interstate purchase of health insurance would tempt any state to underbid the regulations of the others, designing the skimpiest possible requirements that pull healthy customers away from insurers in other states.

4. High speed trains to St. Louis. Well, even hard-core libertarians understand that roads are a public good. They are heavily subsidized. This reason alone, in addition to many others, suggests the need for some level of public subsidy for rail. Whether the Chicago to St. Louis route merits high-speed rail lies beyond my expertise, but again, the question of precisely which cities ought to be connected to high speed rail seems to be another question ill-suited to Brooks' Manichean frame.