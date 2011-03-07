The insanity of this political moment is difficult to fathom. Even if the latest employment figures underestimate job creation, as many experts expect, we're still in the middle of a slow, tentative economic recovery. At this pace, it will be two or three years, at best, before employment returns to what it was before the recession. Meanwhile, low tax revenues are forcing state and local governments to cut spending, throwing public workers out of work (and onto the unemployment line) while reducing all kinds of public services. Oh, and gas prices are rising. That could undermine consumer confidence, such that it is.

The classic response to this situation would be for the federal government to enact the kind of emergency spending it did during the first two years of the Obama Administration, both to boost growth and to sustain public programs. But somehow, in Washington, the debate is over whether to cut spending for by a lot (as the Republicans want) or by a more moderate amount (as Obama has proposed).

Fortunately some Democratic leaders recognize that. In the debate over how to finance government operations for the rest of the fiscal year, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has warned that “Any cuts proposed by Democrats or Republicans must be measured by whether they create or lose jobs and whether they strengthen or weaken the economy and the middle class." [Emphasis mine.] Senate HELP Chairman Tom Harkin has urged the White House to defend discretionary spending programs more vigorously and to accept cuts, if necessary, only as part of a broader deal that also raises revenue and reduces some spending on entitlements.

Via Talking Points Memo.