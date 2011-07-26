OVER THE LAST HALF-CENTURY, international air travel has made the planet a more accessible, less mysterious place than ever before. But there remain, on this ever-shrinking globe, areas still beyond aviation’s reach. Even today, many of the scattered archipelagoes of the vast Pacific are only visited the old-fashioned way—by sea. Yet unlike other remote regions—the Russian Far East, Central Asia— these places are firmly entrenched in the Western world’s mind. Mere mention of “Pacific Islands” conjures up paradisiacal atolls, bare-breasted maidens, and cannibal tribesmen. Our map is further colored by great works of literature, film, theater, and art: Robinson Crusoe, Moby Dick, The Mutiny on the Bounty, South Pacific, the paintings of Gauguin. And of course by recent history: the savage naval and amphibious carnage of World War II.

Beyond those cultural reference points, what do we really know? According to Nicholas Thomas, perhaps less than we think. Europeans had a huge impact upon the lives of Pacific Islanders, but the islanders themselves “were not merely victims but actors,” in the age of empire. The Portuguese first arrived in the sixteenth century, but, as Thomas points out, the islands were “effectively unknown” to Europeans until the last third of the eighteenth century.

Much of that later knowledge is owed to British naval captain James Cook, a “superstar” among European explorers. His status stems from his inquisitiveness regarding a range of scientific disciplines—navigation, astronomy, biology, anthropology. Cook carried two Pacific Islanders aboard as co-navigators and the presence of islanders aboard European ships is central to Thomas’s theme. One, Mahine from Raietea, traverses the Pacific with Cook, meets him on a subsequent voyage, dines with Captain Bligh (pre-mutiny), and finally joins the mission to hunt down Fletcher Christian and his gang. Through Cook, Tahitians and Maori, ancestrally linked but firewalled by distance, are reunited. By the 1790s, East-West contact was frequent, as whalers and traders dropped anchor off islands to barter and provision. Ships brought goods prized among islanders: ironwork, firearms, whales’ teeth.

The “discovery” of the Pacific—a vast geography charted and exploited well after the Americas and Asia—fired the imaginations of Europeans, not least among them missionaries horrified by accounts of human sacrifice. Thomas notes that the pious self righteousness of nineteenth-century missionaries renders them ludicrous to modern minds, but obscures the energy, range, and influence of these ambitious lower-middle class Europeans. As penetration of the Pacific increased, it became convenient for some chiefs to ally themselves with the newcomers. For these men, Christianization granted European acceptability, and then alliances. Mass conversions followed. The missionaries also brought Western education, especially in regards to the written word. Meanwhile, an inter-island tongue based on Pacific grammar and (primarily) English pidgin, came into being, spread by islanders working on ships and as indentured migrant labor. Other aspects of European science and civilization were also eagerly adopted: by the second decade of the nineteenth century, native Hawaiians could boast of European-style clothing, houses, and ships.