In Politico, Joe Scarborough flays President Obama for ignoring entitlement spending and the deficit crisis:

For two years now, I have been assured by Obama’s closest aides that their man is going to get serious about the deficit — and soon. But in Obama’s White House, “soon” never comes.

Right after he got into office, Obama passed the largest spending bill in U.S. history and then convened, without the slightest trace of irony, the “Fiscal Responsibility Summit.” Presidential aides claimed that Obama wanted to discuss Social Security at the conference but Nancy Pelosi would not permit him to do so.

That didn’t stop him from telling the truth. In his Feb. 23, 2009, address to the summit, Obama called the long-term solvency of Social Security “the single most pressing fiscal challenge we face by far.” He also told audience members that when it came to entitlement programs, Washington leaders could no longer “kick the can down the road.”

White House watchers believe the president will not touch Social Security until he is safely ensconced in his second term.

The same goes for the two entitlement programs that cause economists the greatest concern, Medicare and Medicaid. So it looks like it will once again be the task of courageous Republicans to save programs put in place by liberal Democrats.

What's missing in this tale of the feckless Obama administration, and the courageous, entitlement-confronting GOP? Right: the Affordable care Act, which attacks the single largest driver of rising entitlement costs.

Fortunately for Politico's readers, but Unfortunately for Scarborough's argument, Politico also has a news story today (by Carrie Budoff Brown) pointing out that the debate over the Affordable Care Act featured $500 billion in Medicare cuts, and a massive Republican campaign of attacking Democrats for it: