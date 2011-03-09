Do Egyptians want to invade Libya?

Cairo, Egypt—On Fridays, Tahrir Square has become a patriotic carnival. It is packed with thousands of Egyptians, who stroll around decked out in nationalistic paraphernalia, picking at popcorn. They are mostly focused on their own country’s situation, where the toppling of Hosni Mubarak has given way to an uncertain political future, but they are also deeply concerned about the events unfolding in neighboring Libya. This past Friday, a man impersonating embattled Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi—fully robed, with an umbrella in tow—set up a mocking sideshow. “I will resist the Zionist incursion into my great homeland of Shobra!” he declared, referring to a lower-middle-class Cairo neighborhood, before moving on to other shtick. His large audience laughed hysterically, snapping pictures with their camera phones. Then the moment of levity ended, and the mood turned serious. “Qaddafi must go,” said a young woman carrying the flags of both Egypt and Libya. “He is crazy.”

Egyptian attitudes on Qaddafi are complicated. Approximately one million Egyptians work in Libya, and many are outraged by Qaddafi’s murderous crackdown, which has already claimed the lives of over 1,000 people according to conservative estimates. Many of the Tahrir faithful are disgusted by the crackdown, and pre-Qaddafi Libyan flags and anti-Qaddafi signs are ubiquitous in the square. But when these protesters were asked whether they would support foreign intervention to end Qaddafi’s assault and prevent further carnage, the response was nearly unanimous: The United States should keep out of it. This, they explained, was an Arab problem, for Arabs to solve.

“We are one Arab nation,” said one protester. “We don’t want interference from America. We don’t want to repeat Iraq.” Another was more blunt: “My advice to America is not to put its nose in the Middle East. We can force him [to go], but we need more time. I’m talking about the Middle East—the Islamic countries, the Arab countries. We can do it ourselves.” These views are familiar. Whether it was the United States evicting former Iraqi tyrant Saddam Hussein from Kuwait or the International Criminal Court bringing charges against Sudanese dictator Omar Al Bashir, Arab publics have always shunned foreign moves against even the most violent Arab dictators. They tend to view non-Arabs’ intervention into the affairs of Arab countries as humiliating, exposing the weaknesses of Arab states and treating them, in the words of one protester, “like kids.”

And when asked whether Arab countries themselves should intervene in Libya, the protesters were split. Those who supported an Arab-led intervention generally wanted air strikes, viewing the insertion of ground troops as imperialistic. “We must free Libya from Qaddafi,” said a Libyan-flag-hoisting protester. “Egyptian air strikes are fine, but not American. It has to be Arab.” But others viewed the prospect of air strikes launched by an Arab country as too outrageous. “No Arab will kill any Arab. It is forbidden for any Muslim to kill another Muslim,” yelled protester Ahmed Ismail, breathlessly.