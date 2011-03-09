Yesterday, I discussed an interesting Washington Post story, about Republican Senators apparently challenging their party's "no new revenues ever" dogma. Ramesh Ponnuru notes that the three GOP senators recently sent Grover Norquist a letter promising that "any increase in revenue generation will be the result of the pro-growth effects of lower individual and corporate tax rates for all Americans." That would seem to rule out any agreement to increase tax revenues (by non-crazy accounting methods, anyway).

Yet Carrie Budoff Brown reports that the Senators sound different now:

Coburn usually would agree. But when it comes to taming the $14 trillion debt — a challenge Coburn has called “a matter of national survival” — he won’t rule it out.

“I don’t have a bottom line. I’m open to solving our very acute problems,” Coburn said Tuesday, when asked whether he would consider raising taxes.

His GOP partners in bipartisan deficit-reduction talks, Sens. Saxby Chambliss of Georgia and Mike Crapo of Idaho, are with him, too. “Nobody wants to raise taxes,” Chambliss said. “I don’t want to raise taxes, and I’ve never voted for a tax increase. But it has to be in the mix for the dialogue. The discussion needs to be there.”

Someone's talking out of both sides of their mouth.

Meanwhile, Norquist continues to vouch for his failed approach: