The other day, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack called up Ezra Klein to protest Klein's opposition to agriculture payments and other rural subsidies. The interview is a remarkably revealing. I knew the case for rural subsidies was weak, but I had no idea it was this weak. He argues for food subsidies because the U.S. needs to be self-sufficient in food, which is silly. (Who exactly is going to blockade our ports and starve us into wartime submission?)

He boasts that "One of every 12 jobs in the American economy is connected in some way to what happens in rural America," which manages to be both extremely vague and highly unimpressive, given that in the previous sentence he noted that 16% of Americans -- two in twelve -- live in rural areas.

He argues that 90% of "persistent poverty counties" are rural, and when Klein points out that this doesn't mean 90% of poor people live in rural counties, Vilsack replies, "In terms of abject poverty and significant poverty, there’s a lot of it in rural America."

Oh, a lot of it. Well, that's a great statistic right there.