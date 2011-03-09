[Guest post by Isaac Chotiner]

Via New York magazine, it appears that Newt Gingrich has a new explanation for his history of infidelity: He did it for us.

There's no question at times of my life, partially driven by how passionately I felt about this country, that I worked far too hard and things happened in my life that were not appropriate.

E.M. Forster famously said that he'd betray his country before his friends. To have dumped a cancer-stricken wife in the name of America would make Newt the anti-Forster. But to have dumped a cancer-stricken wife and an MS-stricken wife in the name of America makes Newt a super-patriot.