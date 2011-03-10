Jasser told me that he’d grown up in Wisconsin, where his parents had settled after fleeing repression in Syria. His father was a cardiologist and his mother a pharmacist. Jasser earned a Naval scholarship to study internal medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin, and, after graduating, he traveled to the Somalian coast during Operation Restore in 1993. In the late 90s, Jasser worked in the U.S. Capitol in the Office of the Attending Physician, which is run by the Navy. He left the military in 1999 and took over a share of his father’s medical practice in Phoenix. He remains a devout Muslim.

During our conversation I was surprised by how often I found myself nodding at what Jasser had to say. He explained that he believed that liberty was essential to true faith: “I as a Muslim can believe that I shouldn’t drink alcohol, which I never have, but I don’t want a law against it. … Faith is abrogated when government coerces anything in the name of faith. It’s no longer faith.” He also emphasized the importance of speaking candidly about religion: “You have to have an environment where people feel comfortable to talk about religious issues without worrying about offending anybody. And they’re gonna make some mistakes.” And, despite his oft-stated fears about the Muslim Brotherhood, he was unequivocally supportive of the uprisings in Egypt. “What’s great about these demonstrations in Egypt is that Arabs and Muslims are taking responsibility for their own problems. … That’s really what my work has been about.”

That Jasser is a hardliner on his pet topic was clear, however. In his view, even the Bush administration had been too weak on the problem of Islamism. I asked Jasser why he targets CAIR, since the organization has repeatedly condemned violence and terrorism. “I’ve never said that CAIR condones violence or is a violent organization, like al Qaeda,” Jasser answered. “But the issue is, will they condemn the goals of those organizations, the platforms of these organizations, which is to build an Islamic state and put into effect Islamic law?” (I later spoke to CAIR’s communications director Ibrahim Hooper about Jasser’s allegations. “With these people, nothing we would do would satisfy them, literally,” Hooper said. “We are the first to defend the Establishment Clause and every other amendment in the Constitution.”)

What about all his appearances on FOX with hosts like Beck and Hannity, who stoke hysteria? (Sample Beck comment: “In Pakistan, 90 percent of women—wives—are beaten. We see a culture here in our own country … up in the Minneapolis area.”) “I go wherever I’m—I was on MSNBC last week. I’ve never turned them down,” Jasser said. “Listen, I’m not going to defend the entire program. It’s like me being quoted in The New York Times and being expected to defend the entire newspaper. I defend what I say. So what I tell Muslims is, ‘If I’ve been on Beck’s program, what did I say during my four minutes that upset you?’”

After watching the The Third Jihad documentary online, I pointed out to Jasser that the film seemed a little out there. Jasser said he didn’t agree with everything in the film. “One part of it talked about Muslim population concerns, which I did not like,” Jasser said. “I disagreed with it. Obviously, I want the Muslim population to grow. My kids are Muslims. I want them to have Muslim kids. But you know, listen, you’re not going to agree with everything people write.” Still, overall he said he supported the film’s message. “I think if [viewers] hadn’t seen that there’s a Muslim that’s part of the solution, it would have been worse,” he said. He conceded, “My family saw the film. They didn’t disagree with anything I said, but they had the same feedback you had, which is, ‘Gosh, this is such a tough pill to swallow.’”