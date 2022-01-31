Field of Dreams

Friedman’s expectations of Israel are justified, he seems to believe, by his Jewishness. His book includes some meditations about a religious vision for the Jewish state, a dangerous subject about which he appears to know little. More concretely, he writes that “what the West expected from the Jews of the past, it expects from Israel today.” He may be right, but not quite in the way he intends. For what the West expected from the Jews of the past was that they be docile and cowardly and craven. For many centuries in many places the Jews fulfilled those expectations. Zionism was meant to put an end to such fulfillments, and to propose others. The Hebrew poet Uri Zvi Greenberg asks, Where are there instances of catastrophe / like this that we have suffered at their hands? / There are none—no other instances. / This is the horrifying phrase: no other instances.” Given this history, it is grotesque to invoke the West’s expectation of the Jews as a standard for their state. Bur Friedman turns the screw still one more time. “After all the centuries of being lectured by the Jews,” he says, the West finally wants to see whether these same Jews will live up not only “to the standards they set for themselves,” but whether they will also live to up the standards they set “for others.” What exactly does Friedman think the Jews expected from Christian Europe? They certainly didn’t expect justice or safety; and, alas, they were right.

The standing norm in the Middle East, Friedman tells us, is what he calls “Hama rules,” the pitiless pursuit of political ends through bloodshed. Hama was a Syrian town of some 180,000 inhabitants, mostly Sunnis under the sway of the rebellions Muslim Brethren. It’s not altogether clear what happened to Hama in February 1982. We do know that Hafez Assad, a member of the small Alawite minority, determined to created a wasteland. A conservative estimate of the number of dead is 20,000. (Assad’s brother Rifat, who was in charge of the operation, boards that the figure was nearly double that.) In part owing to Friedman’s writings, Hama has become a metaphor for the brutal modalities of the Arab world. Hama rulers have governed in Lebanon for 15 years, as they govern Iraq today, as they governed Jordan in 1970. (Egypt used poison gas against other Arabs in the early 1970s.)

Does Israel play by Hama rules? Friedman, who faults others for what he politely calls a “lack of proportion” about Israel, seems a bit uncertain. He says that he is “convinced that there is only one man in Israel Haez Assad ever feared, and that is Ariel Sharon, because Assad knew that Sharon, too, was ready to play by Hama rules.” Is only Sharon, then, the dark mirror image of Assad? No, the equivalences run deep. Elsewhere he writes that Israel “had talked about ‘purity of arms’ to itself, but in the real world had learned to play by Hama rules, just like everyone else in the neighborhood.” Just like everyone else? This is the kind of moral parallelism that persuades writers of their daring. On “Nightline” a few weeks ago, discussion the abduction of Sheik Obeid and the hanging of Colonel Higgins, Friedman characteristically remarked that “it’s the Middle Eastern way. The Israelis know that, the Hezbollah knew that. The problem is, the Hezbollah are much better at the game than the Israelis, because they do it without any guilty conscience…Both sides have really used Higgins in this case, and exploited him in a very tragic way.” Never mind that the Israelis did not exploit poor Higgins, that his fate backfired on them and brought them under fire.