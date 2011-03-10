I've been waiting for my months-long campaign of pronouncing Mitt Romney a dead man walking to provoke some kind of backlash, and it's finally arrived. Steve Kornacki argues that Republicans frequently choose nominees with major ideological apostasies:

John McCain, who was championing a Ted Kennedy-backed immigration reform plan when the '08 process began (and immigration was hardly his only problem), is the extreme example. Bob Dole, once dubbed "the tax collector for the welfare state" by Newt Gingrich, was hardly a perfect fit for the rabidly anti-government Republican Party of 1996. Nor was George H.W. Bush the ideal option for conservatives in 1988, even if he was Ronald Reagan's vice president. After all, he owed the vice presidency to a compromise after the 1980 primaries, in which he'd run to Reagan's left as a pro-choice opponent of trickle-down (or, as Bush put it, "voodoo") economics. Bush had been nothing but loyal to Reagan as V.P. (and had dutifully switched his positions on abortion, tax cuts and other issues), but the "New Right" hardly trusted him -- and Reagan himself actually stayed neutral in the GOP primaries.

I don't think the analogy holds. All those candidates renounced their apostasies. McCain abandoned his own immigration bill (and even then he suffered so much damage from it he nearly dropped out of the race before winning in miraculous fashion.) Dole likewise began his candidacy by announcing "I'll be Ronald Reagan, if that's what you want," and running on a supply-side platform. Bush switched from pro-choice to pro-life and abandoned his opposition to voodoo economics, running as an ardent tax cutter.

Romney's problem is that he can't remake himself this way. He already did this in 2008, undergoing a dramatic ideological reinvention, owing to his previous need to be acceptable in Massachusetts. On the way he acquired a reputation as a phony. Conservative elites were willing to accept his conversion, but Romney simply has no room to shift rightward again without dynamiting what remains of his personal reputation.

Matthew Yglesias argues that conservative elites can defend Romney against health care attacks: