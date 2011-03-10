Creepy New York Times story on a fad diet for the rich that involves injecting women with hormones of pregnant women and limiting them to 500 calories a day:

Then there are the nutritional concerns about a diet that some say mimics anorexia. “The average person is going to eat 1,800 to 3,000 calories,” said Kristen Smith, a bariatric surgery dietitian at Montefiore Medical Center.

Paul Campos comments:

Limiting yourself to 500 calories a day “mimics” anorexia in the same way that injecting heroin every day “mimics” heroin addiction.