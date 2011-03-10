The right wing’s attack on government insurance programs has taken a novel and brash twist: Conservatives have started arguing that people on Medicaid would be better off with no insurance whatsoever. If you're a thirty-something mother making, say, less than $20,000 as a hotel housekeeper, some conservatives think you'd be better off uninsured--i.e., completely at the mercy of charity care, depending in many cases on emergency rooms even for routine treatment--then if you had the government's insurance policy for the poor.*

Scott Gottlieb, a physician and former Bush Administration official now with the American Enterprise Institute, makes this argument today in the Wall Street Journal editorial page. But he's not the first conservative to say such things and I assume he won't be the last. (Fox News segment coming in 5, 4, 3...) I mentioned this argument briefly on Wednesday, but let me say just a bit more on why I find it unpersuasive and, ultimately, so maddening.

The basis for the claim is a handful of studies, chief among them a clinical study from researchers at the University of Virginia, in which people on Medicaid end up with worse outcomes than people with no insurance at all. As a general rule, the problem with studies like these is the underlying differences in the groups being studied: Simply put, the uninsured, overall, tend to be healthier than people on Medicaid. That’s going to skew the raw results, with the uninsured getting better medical outcomes. The results will suggest correlation, not causation.



Good studies adjust for this fact and, to their credit, the University of Virginia researchers tried to do that. But, as Austin Frakt and Harold Pollack have written, the researchers controlled only for “observable” factors--age, disability, presence of certain medical conditions, that sort of thing--that were present in the medical records made available to them. Anybody who has studied the Medicaid population closely--and by that I include not just academics but also journalists, like myself, who have interviewed providers, patients, and social workers extensively over the years--will tell you that the differences in the populations go beyond these clinical markers.

The University of Virginia researchers actually acknowledged as much in their paper, mentioning a whole list of factors they couldn't address. Hospital staff, for example, are more likely to help the sickest patients navigate the enrollment process into Medicaid, which can be famously difficult. Medicaid patients may also end up in worse health because they have fewer family and community supports to keep them healthy or to get them help if something goes wrong. One key sign that the University of Virginia paper obscures the true distinctions among its patient populations is that Medicare patients also ended up with worse outcomes than people with no insurance, even after their adjustments. If there's a theory for why seniors would be better off uninsured than on Medicare, I'm eager to hear it.