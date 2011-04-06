Still, from behind the rolling mists and Lutz’s knots of interconnected inspirations, the subject speaks for itself. It is undeniably fascinating, and Lutz has done an admirable job of assembling juicy examples of Victorian eccentricity (Walter, of My Secret Life, being a prime example). Consider the story with which Lutz begins her book: the suicide of Lizzie Siddal Rossetti. A one-time bonnet-maker and aspiring artist, Siddal became the wife of the Pre-Raphaelite artist Dante Gabriel Rossetti in 1860, after a nine-year courtship. The imminent threat of her death led to marriage; she appeared “ready to die daily,” said Rossetti before he finally decided to wed her. Mysteriously afflicted by an array of problems, Lizzie was prescribed laudanum (an opiate), to which she became seriously addicted and which she eventually used to poison herself. Distraught at her death, Rossetti threw a manuscript of his poems into her coffin. Seven years later, spurred by nagging regret, he enlisted a friend to exhume the coffin and retrieve the wet and worm-eaten poems.

Or consider the psychological evolution of the poet Algernon Charles Swinburne (perhaps best known for promoting the maxim “art for art’s sake”), who cultivated a taste for flagellation that, Lutz implies, started young. Subject to regular beatings at Eton, Swinburne later wrote about them with a “troubled nostalgia, in words of fear and fondness.” His tutor, he wrote, would “perfume the flogging-room with burnt scents; or choose a sweet place out of doors with smell of firewood.” In another incident, a tutor conducted an outdoors beating so protracted that “the grass was stained with … blood.” In his twenties, Swinburne would seek out similar treatment, frequenting London flagellation brothels where he was treated to lashings from “golden-haired and rouge-cheeked ladies” in school-teacher costumes.

If the dark side of extreme sexual proclivities hangs around Swinburne’s story, it is fully present in the tale of Simeon Solomon. Born into a wealthy Jewish family, Solomon had been something of a wunderkind, entering the Royal Academy at fifteen, and quickly establishing himself through his illustrations of Old Testament scenes and nineteenth-century Jewish life. In the 1860s, he became one of the central figures of the Pre-Raphaelite movement; he was friends with Rossetti, Swinburne, and Walter Pater, and in English Painters of the Present Day (1871), he merited his own chapter (in which he was commended for his “peculiar genius”). In 1873, the then thirty-three-year-old Solomon, who often cruised the ripe grounds of London’s Leicester Square, picked up an older, illiterate stable worker. Caught attempting to “commit the abominable Crime of Buggery,” as the police stated at the time, the two men were thrown into jail. Released after twelve days (the stable worker remained in jail for eighteen months), Solomon was nonetheless made into a pariah, shunned and exiled by even those who indulged in similar behavior. “As the moral climate changed,” Lutz writes, “the danger of being associated with such a notorious figure increased.” Progressively impoverished, Solomon spent the last years of his life in a London workhouse.

The full pathos of Solomon’s story does not quite emerge from Lutz’s book, but she does admirably use her curatorial skills to evoke certain scenes. Dante Gabriel Rossetti’s Tudor House—a mansion in central London—is one such environ. Bought just a few months after his wife’s suicide, Lutz describes how the house became home to Rossetti’s brother, as well as Swinburne and the writer George Meredith. It was surrounded by an acre-large garden and decorated with materials reflecting Rossetti’s eclectic tastes: mirrors, velvet, lacquer.

In occasional stretches like these, Lutz lets her material shine, and the book feels like something that, if not as “new” as the subtitle claims, makes a particular time and a group of people vivid and alive. In the best stretches of this uneven but occasionally delightful work, no clunky clichés or convoluted arguments weigh down the atmosphere she creates—an atmosphere that is, miraculously, free from fog.