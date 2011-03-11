Need more proof that the Republican Party is not ready to govern seriously? Listen to what Mike Huckabee is saying about "comparative effectiveness research."

CER, as it's known, is the study of which medical treatments work better than others. When you describe it that way, it probably sounds uncontroversial. That's because it is--or, at least, it used to be, back in the day when even Republicans recognized that we shouldn't be spending so much money on drugs, devices, and procedures that don't actually make people better than existing treatments.

But Republicans and their allies in the conservative movement no longer say such things. Instead, they say that government will use CER to deny people beneficial treatments--that it is, as Huckabee puts it, "the poisonous tree of which death panels will grow."

Ezra Klein captures the situation nicely: