Mitt Romney is probably not grateful for this:

“That work inspired our own health-care plan,” Mr. Axelrod told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday. “I think it’s been a great boon. Ninety-eight percent of the people are insured up there. People in the state like it, and he ought to be proud of it and he ought to embrace it and I’m sure some day he will.”

It's all fun and games until the economy double-dips, Michelle Bachmann captures the GOP nomination, and Axelrod spends 2013-1016 shivering on a remote mountaintop subsisting on grubs and the occasional wild berry.