Jillian Rayfield reports on the Michele Bachmann historical follies:

Rep. Michele Bachmann got her Revolutionary War history a bit screwed up at an event in New Hampshire today, telling the crowd: "What I love about New Hampshire and what we have in common is our extreme love for liberty. You're the state where the shot was heard around the world in Lexington and Concord."

The Battles of Lexington and Concord and the shot heard round the world took place in Massachusetts. ...

Bachmann's gotten her American history wrong before. Back in January, she lauded the United States for its early commitment to diversity. "It didn't matter the color of their skin, it didn't matter their language, it didn't matter their economic status," Bachmann said of the first settlers. She also praised the founders who she said "worked tirelessly until slavery was no more in the United States."

I'm starting to wonder if the Republican policy of recruiting its female political talent heavily from the beauty pageant circuit may not have some downside after all.