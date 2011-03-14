This is a family I want to read more about:

Wisconsin State Sen. Randy Hopper, a close Republican ally of Gov. Scott Walker, is among the eight senators that activists will try to recall for supporting the infamous "budget repair bill" to weaken public sector unions. So this weekend, some protesters marched to his house — yikes! — to have a chat. But his wife answered the door and told the protesters that Hopper lives with his 25-year-old girlfriend now, and a divorce is underway.

Not surprisingly, his wife said she would join Team Recall and sign the petition. The (ex-)family's maid, apparently, had already signed it.

If 1970s network sitcoms have taught us anything, it's that wisecracking maids are an incredibly subversive economic force.