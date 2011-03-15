Well, this is depressing:

House Republicans rejected amendments offered Tuesday by Democrats that called on Congress to accept the scientific consensus that climate change is occurring, that it is caused in large part by human activity and it is a threat to human health.

The amendments, offered at an Energy and Commerce Committee markup of legislation to block Environmental Protection Agency climate change rules, are part of an effort by House Democrats to get Republicans on the record on climate science.

Committee ranking Democrat Rep. Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) offered an amendment Tuesday that called on Congress to agree that climate change is occurring. The amendment failed on a party-line vote of 20-31. No Republicans voted for the amendment.

Conservatives who attain higher levels of education become more likely to disbelieve climate science -- essentially, they're becoming educated as to what their side's view of the issue is:

I suppose it would help if your centrist elites focused more attention on this issue, but they're all focused on the national debt. There's very little connection between the concept of "let's leave a better world for our children" and "a better world for our children would entail a less-dramatic spike in average global temperature."