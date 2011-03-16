When Ronald Reagan cut the budget in 1981, his budget director famously promised to attack "weak claims, not weak clients." The record of carrying out that pledge was mixed. The current Republicans aren't even bothering to make that promise. Mike Crowley notes:

[I]t's little surprise to see Republicans on the House Agriculture Committee urging Budget Chairman Paul Ryan not to make substantial cuts to federal farm programs.

Lest those Republicans appear profligate, however they have proposed one area for cuts--food stamps:

The only program the letter offers as a possible area for belt-tightening is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as the food stamp program.

