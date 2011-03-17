But, if you listen carefully to these and other criticisms of the act, you’ll notice something: Many of the law’s supporters would agree with them. That’s particularly true on the center-left, where experts and the politicians who heed their advice have been making similar arguments all along. During the run-up to heath care reform’s passage, you had Jon Gruber, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, arguing for a stronger individual mandate, and David Cutler, an economist at Harvard, pushing to make cost-control more ambitious. Within the administration, then-Budget Director Peter Orszag made the Cadillac tax a personal obsession, while one of his subordinates, Ezekiel Emanuel, pushed for changes in malpractice law.

More important, perhaps, is what Wilensky doesn’t criticize. In our interview, for example, she readily conceded that her problem with the mandate was its execution, not the idea. “I’m not against requiring insurance, in principle,” she says. “We’ve already made the commitment to not having people die in the streets.” She also recognizes that the uninsured, although less central to her thinking than to that of her liberal counterparts, will require real resources to address. “If we’re going to fix the problems of the uninsured,” she says, “we have to put money on the table initially.”

Despite my prodding, Wilensky wouldn’t denounce Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. But she also wouldn’t call for the undoing of the expansion of insurance to approximately 95 percent of Americans. “There are a lot of bad things about the law, but it provides a lot of extensions of coverage,” she says. “I’d go about changing the stuff I don’t like.” I suggested that, if she were locked in a room with, say, McClellan, Gruber, and Cutler, they could hammer out a compromise—and that it would probably include an insurance marketplace, with regulations and subsidies, much like the ones included in the Affordable Care Act. She agreed. “We have major areas of overlap,” she told me. “We have differences over how to get there, but they are the kinds of differences reasonable people can resolve.”

Twice since this debate began, Wilensky has taken public positions at odds with Republicans. The first came late in the summer of 2009, when the controversy over “death panels” was peaking, and more extreme conservatives like commentator Betsy McCaughey were twisting the writings of Emanuel to suggest he supported government-sanctioned euthanasia. Wilensky denounced the charges, noting that the supposed death panels were merely a sensible, much-needed provision to pay for end-of-life counseling. “This ‘panel of death’ characterization is just untrue,” she said at the time. “I was shocked about the comments about [Emanuel].”

More recently, Wilensky has defended the embattled nomination of physician Don Berwick for her old position at the helm of Medicare and Medicaid. Berwick’s favorable comments about the British health care system, which limits access to advanced treatments more substantially than most developed countries, have subjected him to the same kinds of criticisms that hounded Emanuel. Wilensky has called the charges “ridiculous.”

McClellan has joined Wilensky in defending Berwick. He has also spoken favorably about the Affordable Care Act, telling The Washington Post’s Ezra Klein that “it’s an important step” and praising its coverage expansions, while still calling for amendments that would control costs more aggressively. Butler’s case is a bit more complicated: In 1992, he put forward a widely circulated Republican alternative to the Clinton health care plan. Butler’s scheme turned out to bear more than a passing resemblance to the Affordable Care Act’s coverage expansions. Like Wilensky, he spoke up on behalf of Emanuel. Recently, Butler has been a more forceful critic of the Affordable Care Act, calling for its outright repeal. Still, he eschews incendiary rhetoric to make a more sober case against the law. He thinks it tries to do too much, too quickly and would prefer to let states design their own reforms, even if those schemes end up having a lot in common with the Affordable Care Act.

The conservative orbit, it seems, no longer has much use for the complicated takes on health care reform that were promoted by this trio for so long. Today, Wilensky seems too busy with her other endeavors, like working on global health, to care whether Roger Ailes has her on speed dial. “It’s not like I don’t know how I could look more attractive to the loudest voices in the Republican Party right now, in terms of making more extreme statements,” she says. “I just don’t think that’s ultimately how to be most helpful in trying to solve issues.”

She doesn’t sound particularly disappointed, partly because she doubts anything significant will happen before the next presidential election. “There’s a lot of noise now,” she says. “The real question will be what happens after 2012, what kind of attitude people adopt.” If attention turns from “replacing” the Affordable Care Act to, as she says, “repairing” it, then I expect she, McClellan, and Butler will become more influential again. That would make the left’s debates with the right more intellectually challenging-and more productive, as well.



Jonathan Cohn is a senior editor at The New Republic. This article originally ran in the April 7, 2011, issue of the magazine.