The strange vocal stylings of Tim Pawlenty.

When five likely Republican presidential candidates addressed the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition in early March, observers may have noticed something odd about Tim Pawlenty: He appeared to have had a voice transplant. Pawlenty’s normal speaking style could be described as mild-mannered: He began his speech to the 2008 Republican convention by squeaking, “We’re really glad that you’re in Minnesota. Are you appreciating our Minnesota hospitality?” The persistent perception has been that he sounds too dull to be president.

In Iowa, though, Pawlenty projected—actually, shouted—his message: “Valley Forge wasn’t easy! Settling the West wasn’t easy! Winning World War Two wasn’t easy! Going to the moon wasn’t easy!” His reedy voice strained against its limits, and he spoke in spasmodic outbursts, at times pointing jerkily for emphasis. Pawlenty also seemed to be trying out a twang—“This ain’t about easy. This is about rollin’ up our sleeves, plowin’ ahead, and getting the job done!”—and repeatedly referred to the group’s president as “Chuck” (his first name is Steve). The shift in vocal tactics wasn’t boring; but it was definitely unsettling.

So why was Pawlenty shouting? The former Minnesota governor is far from the first candidate to attempt a vocal transformation. Politicians began altering their speaking style with the advent of widespread recording, notes Greg Goodale, a professor at Northeastern University and author of Sonic Persuasion: Reading Sound in the Recorded Age. Teddy Roosevelt “was the first president to switch from a high style of speaking, where every vowel was pronounced and every word was uttered in a manner that allowed each word to stand on its own, to allowing some of his words to merge,” says Goodale. “In the 1912 campaign, all the candidates were recorded ... and it wasn’t just Roosevelt, but also later Taft and Wilson and William Jennings Bryan who all switched over to that more accessible and friendly style.”

When politicians start shouting, they are usually attempting to establish their populist bona fides, says Mary Anne Trasciatti, a professor of speech communication at Hofstra University. “There’s a tendency to think, ‘If I’m not reaching people, if I just shout, that’ll convey the seriousness of my passion and the clarity of my convictions,’” she explains. Among the early shouting populists were former Louisiana Governor Huey Long, who rose to power on fiery speeches denouncing the banking houses of Morgan and Rockefeller, and William Jennings Bryan, who, says Trasciatti, was “really able to channel frustration and righteous indignation to his audience.”