You have invited some friends over for dinner,

and each of them has brought along one or two friends,

who each brought one or two more, until the room

is crowded and senseless,

and the roast is being hacked and impaled

on toothpicks as makeshift hors d’oeuvres,

and wine glasses blithely tossed into the fireplace,

and a drunken stranger is cavorting on a giant mobile

outside your bedroom window. By now you’ve given up

trying to control anyone. You lie in bed, listening

to the sounds of a party that is nonsensical to you

and brings you no pleasure. A police siren