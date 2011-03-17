I came from gypsies, on my mother’s side.

There would be dawns, in childhood,

When somebody strange came out of the night

To sit at table. Father smoked,

Said nothing. Mother, in a language

Not of this world, wept and harangued.

And the visitor just sat there

Listening. A little woman, glamorous

In the manner of half a century back,

Her perfume like a sounding-board for the senses

Now, at the time of writing...

Barely awake

In the hour of stripped illusions, bitter words,

I drank the milk of origins like a godchild—

Lost hotels, a long prenatal chain

Of wanderings... And this, our household lie

Eclipsed by electric light and shattering clarities,

Broken into. Shouts, recriminations,

Go inside, we’ll call you... Through a wall

No one breached for twenty years

I heard the taxi called. She came inside

And held me to her. No one here understands me—

You alone, morcito....

Years would pass,

I would run away. It was out there somewhere,

The mother-tongue. By now she was striking camp

Or putting down new roots, in another town,

With an absolute stranger, who would educate me

In gambling, horses, family sagas

Endlessly added to, nowhere written down.

