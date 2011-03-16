Actually, it's the quote of October 26, 2008, from John McCain:

"When I'm elected president We're going to stop spending $700 billion to buy oil from countries that don't like us very much," John McCain said at Northern Iowa University this morning.

"You know, the other night in the debate with Senator Obama, I said his eloquence is admirable, but pay attention to his words. We talk about offshore drilling and he said he would quote, consider, offshore drilling. We talked about nuclear power, well it has to be safe, environment, blah, blah, blah."

I'm actually willing to accept some risk with nuclear power in order to mitigate the risk of climate change. But the "safe, environment, blah blah, blah" part matters, too.