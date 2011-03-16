It was refreshing to hear the bipartisan remarks about the latest proposal to create a national infrastructure bank. This version--from Sens. Kerry, Hutchison, and Warner--called the American Infrastructure Financing Authority is not terribly dissimilar from the myriad other proposals that have kicking around for 20 years or so.

It’s a merit-driven approach for advancing a range of infrastructure projects that have the highest return on investment and support a 21st century economy. It would have to balance the rate-of-return policies of a bank with the policy goals of a federal agency. It would lend money (loans, loan guarantees, and lines of credit) after some type of benefit/cost analysis. To qualify for funding, projects would transcend state and local boundaries and have regional or national significance.

The sponsors were careful to point out that the $10 billion up-front investment is not ‘free’ money and would have to be paid back. Nor, they said, is it a complete solution to the problems of how the federal government funds infrastructure, especially transportation, today.

So what’s different about the AIFA?