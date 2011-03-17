



At the hospital, behind a bay of ambulances adorned with tricolor Libyan flags, there is a plain, boxy office, alive with a constant hum of voices and ringing phones. A group of men were gathered around a large table, drinking tea and eating date bars from the World Food Program. They scribbled furiously and entered information into the lone computer, an antiquated white desktop model with a monitor the size of a milk crate. The lists they were compiling contain the names of the dead, missing, and injured from the shifting front lines, which stretch from Bin Jawwad all the way up to Ajdabia.



When asked who was in charge of the operation, all the men in the room eventually pointed toward Abdullah Doma, a genteel, dark-skinned English prep school teacher who kept insisting, “We all work together, there is no one in charge.” But finally, Doma conceded that he had the idea to organize the casutaly information when he saw ambulances start to stream into Ajdabia last week and people became desperate for information about their sons and brothers and fathers. “I called up my friends. It’s easy because everyone here knows each other, and since no one is working, everyone wants to help,” he explained. “Look around you—there’s some teachers, engineers, retired folks—none of them work here normally. Even the computer doesn’t belong to the hospital, but another teacher brought it from his house. Now, people have a phone number they can call if they want information, or if they have someone to report.”



About 120 Egyptian doctors have also come to Ajdabia to aid in the relief effort at the hospital. “My wife is worried, but she understands why I feel I have to come here to help,” said Dr. Mahmoud Masr, a 31-year-old vascular surgeon from Egypt who left his wife and two children in Cairo to come here. Masr has been volunteering in Ajdabia hospital since March 5. Normally, there is only one vascular surgeon in Ajdabia, he explained, but more were needed once the fighting began, because vascular injuries are especially important to treat when bomb and blast injuries are sustained. “If the veins and arteries aren’t repaired, the bone and muscle will die,” Masr said.

With the likes of Doma and Masr working at the hospital, there is a sense of optimism in the halls. And yet, underneath, there is a steady level of anxiety and uncertainty. “I’ve always been against Qaddafi,” said Salem Saleh, 42, who worked as a school inspector before the schools shut last month and he began monitoring security in the hospital. “But now, we are confused about who is still with Qaddafi, and we worry about infiltration in the hospital.” Like Doma’s information operation, Saleh’s security operation is an impromptu setup, made of friends from the community. There have been no security incidents yet, but the influx of people from all areas of eastern Libya and the constant thrum of foreign journalists and volunteers in Ajdabia has put some, like Saleh, on edge. Also, now that the eastern front has lost military ground to Qaddafi, there is anxiety that his loyalists will reappear in the area, creating new conflict.

“Qaddafi will never give up, and we made our own army, but they are not well-trained, they have no heavy machinery, and no air cover,” said one Libyan doctor who declined to be named.