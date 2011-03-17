It is not surprising that the focus of the fighting around public employee benefits and collective bargaining is in the industrial Midwest. As noted in the Brookings report The Vital Center : “Today’s employee benefit, job, and income security systems, like so many of the nation’s economic and social practices, were forged in the Midwest."

These states have the most to gain economically by modernizing the social compact between the worker, the state, and employer (particularly where the latter two are one and the same). How they do so, whether by tough, but fair, negotiations that keep collective bargaining intact, or by political brinksmanship, will determine whether these states emerge better equipped to solve problems and compete economically in the 21st century.

Historically, big industrial unions (autoworkers, steelworkers) grew to scale in the Midwest. They brought needed safety, decent wages, time off, and basic rights to the workplace, spread the factory economy’s wealth more equitably, and designed the private sector prototype for pensions and health care copied by the region’s public sector employees.

In 1947 the Michigan Legislature passed the landmark Public Employment Relations Act (PERA), which allowed public-sector employees to organize for the first time and enter into collective bargaining agreements.