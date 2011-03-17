I just saw a Hanes commercial with Michael Jordan -- as I mentioned, I'm feeling a little sick or something and there turns out to be some kind of intercollegiate basketball tournament on television -- and Jordan has a Hitler mustache! Really:

I really haven't seen anybody try this since about 1945.

I guess I understand why a company would associate itself with a total and complete jerk like Jordan -- he is, after all, an iconic athlete despite being a complete and total jerk. But isn't this the kind of detail that would raise corporate objections? Don't ad makers learn on their first day things like, "Don't associate the product with Hitler"?