First Paul Ryan called all his right-wing colleagues ignorant. Now he's comparing them to pigs:

The southeastern Wisconsin lawmaker compared GOP efforts to slash federal outlays to annual dairy breakfasts — featuring eggs, fresh milk and ham — held by his state’s farmers.

“Like we always say at the dairy breakfast: The cow and the chicken are involved, but the pigs are committed,” he said. “These folks are the pigs.”

Dilbert's boss likes this joke too:

When you're making a joke that was pilloried for its triteness two years ago, you may need some new material.