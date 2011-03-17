Articles on the future of journalism generally fall into one of two categories. You have the articles that fret about the changing economics of journalism and the ways online communication are destroying the public discourse. Then you have the articles that celebrate these same changes. The Atlantic’s James Fallows has written an article that effectively makes both points--and, along the way, explains that these same conversations have been taking place for a very long time. The media is always changing--sometimes for better, sometimes for worse, sometimes for better and for worse at the very same time.

I think Fallows captures the nuances perfectly, as he usually does. He's right to marvel at the way the internet has made information from all over the world more available. Today I can read the New York Times from anywhere on the planet; the information it brings is more current than ever. When I want expertise about a major issue, I can get it directly from the experts. When I want on-the-ground reports from a developing story, I can get them from people who are, in fact, on the ground.

And yet Fallows is right to note that we're losing something, too. The likes of Craiglist and ESPN.com have stolen the revenue that once subsidized serious news coverage. The ability to tailor content to reader interests, with mind-blowing accuracy and speed, has effectively reduced the ability of elites to force serious news upon their audiences. When you had only two or three sources of information, you had to sit through the top stories or flip past the international news in order to get the movie reviews.

Editors and producers picked that content and you don't have to think their judgment was infallible to think that, on balance, their decisions elevated the public discourse. Now, thanks to RSS feeds, real-time traffic meters, and such other innovations, everybody can customize his or her own news--diminishing the role of elites and rewarding content providers like Gawker that proudly produce only what’s interesting, not what’s important.