



And the faint-hearted are up in arms. If you read Ha’aretz, the newspaper which the editor of The New Yorker, David Remnick, thinks is the last honest daily in Israel, you will find that the release of the pictures is thought by many of its writers to be a more heinous crime than the murders themselves.

(I have a different view of Ha’aretz than Remnick. In fact, I think that many of its columnists are intellectual psychopaths. From this cohort you have to exclude Aluf Benn and Ari Shavit. But if you like grim fantasies all you have to do is read Amira Hass, Akiva Elder, or Gideon Levy, now doing honest reporting from Tokyo, or Amos Harel. If you want one reason for why the international press is so hostile to Israel, it is because the only paper foreign journalists read is Ha’aretz in English. It is an exemplar of Jewish self-hate, full of ridicule, righteousness, and loathing. Its circulation is going down, down, down. It would have already gone broke if it hadn’t invested in a spiffy new printing press on which it produces Israel Hayom, a free right-wing daily owned by Sheldon Adelson who, from the casino business, was said by Forbes this year to be worth $23.3 billion, which makes him the sixteenth richest man in the world.)

In these days of reality TV and other insidious intrusions into peoples’ lives—the watched and the watchers—I see no reason to censor intimate views of innocent victims of the death-hand of ideological murderers, or, for that matter, of any human beast of prey. The corpse is the imprint of the killer. This one wanted to end the life of one family in an especially macabre way, a gruesome way. Like the Jew-haters of the Nazi era succeeding in doing in the millions. (I remember arguments about whether we should let people see the mass deaths. Of course, we should, rather than leave it to description and statistics.) When the 9/11 eighteen struck, they wanted their victims to vanish as they planned for America itself. And vanish they did. No one published or otherwise showed a single body, skeleton, limb. It was all anonymous, so to speak, like the picture of the lonely silhouette flying through the skies at the World Trade Center: a great evocative image. Maybe it’s already in the collection of the Museum of Modern Art.

In the last sentence of his proclamation of complete disgust with the Jewish state, “A Man, A Plan,” one out of three articles he’s written recently on this subject, Remnick puts a particularly onerous burden on Israel and the world. They “owe justice—and a nation—to the Palestinians.” I am sorry to say this. But, alas, it is a stupid sentence. It is difficult to keep many nations together. And Israel did near-magic in reconstituting its nation from the ends of the earth, forgive the cliché. Yes, there are sundering forces in Jewish life and in Israeli life. But no one can say—I suppose some people actually do say—that the Jewish nation is nonexistent or that the nation of Israel is nonexistent.

It’s a sad fact to have admit, as Remnick does, that the Palestinians are not a nation. One of the great acts of Zionist statesmanship was when the Jewish Agency for Palestine accepted the parsimonious cartography of their future state. Chaim Weizman, who later became the first president of Israel, said it with heavy heart: The Jews would take a state even if it were the size of a tablecloth. If the Palestinians were constituted as a real nation they would have long ago come to a similar conclusion and not go whining into the seventh, eighth, ninth, tenth decade of Jewish state-building.

I want to say something about the politics of the settlers. Like every interest group and especially ideologically motivated interest groups, they want to create faits accomplis.And the settlers have. They are something of an impediment to Palestinian statehood. Nonetheless, since there is agreement in the wider Israel, a Palestinian state will at last be carved out of the old lines of Canaan. The settlers’ objections will simply be overlooked, and good money will be paid for their failed dream.

But they are not an impediment to Palestinian nationhood. Palestinian nationhood is not a product built from outside. And it won’t be reinforced when and if the General Assembly will declare Palestine a state. This will be the third, fourth, fifth time that an Arab state has been declared in Palestine, the first time in 1947 when the G.A. sanctioned two states in the British Mandate: one, a Jewish state for which the Zionists has been preparing for a half-century; two, an Arab state (not by the way a Palestinian state) and nothing happened except that the surrounding states fought against Israel only on their own behalf. Where were the Palestinian nationalists? You ask me. I ask you.

Palestinian nationalism, such as it is, is a psychodrama. My God, there are probably a hundred states—most of them, by the way, also not nations—that recognize a country called Palestine. Maybe a half-dozen others will be added to the list. Mazel tov. Nothing will have changed.

Nevertheless, the settler issue nags at the Jewish nation. The settlers themselves are morally haughty, believing that they are what impedes Jewish alienation from God. There are many other religious Jews in Israel who do not care a fig about Zion. All that interests them is their relationship to the Lord Almighty. The Zionists run the police and the mail service, which is enough for them, although some still use United Nations stamps as a symbolic rejection of Jewish sovereignty.

I like neither of these groups. But, in the early arguments among Zionists, there was established the point of view that modern society must recognize the right to be different, a view furthered by Simon Rawidowicz, Mordechai Kaplan, Hans Kohn, and Horace Kallen, an early editor of TNR. (A new book, Zionism: The Roads Not Taken, by Noam Pianko, confronts just these matters.) The religious nationalists and the ultra-religious anti-nationalists now lay claim in Israel to that right; but, as sometimes with multiculturalism in Western societies, this right almost axiomatically intrudes and imposes on the majority. So the settlers are hijacking the politics of the state although they are a small minority in a parliamentary system that is dependent for a coalition majority on tiny groups of Knesset members willing to join up for exorbitant stakes.

A small Jewish minority will not and cannot rescue the Palestinians and their national dream. Nor are these troublesome Jews the great impediment to their arrival as a state, if even not a nation-state. The fact is that the Palestinian Authority is reluctant to go into negotiations where the difficult matters will be on the table: Israeli security needs (including protection from mayhem in the rest of the Arab world), refugees, borders, and the city of Jerusalem, where trust is more important than maps.

Martin Peretz is editor-in-chief emeritus of The New Republic.