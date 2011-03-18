In fact, studies have found that one of the most serious health consequences of Chernobyl was the psychological damage, including post-traumatic stress, in people otherwise unaffected by the meltdown. Phantom symptoms and suicide rates skyrocketed. Fear, it turns out, is one of the worst effects of a nuclear accident. Which raises the question: Is there any cure for our outsized atomic anxieties?

To get a better handle on our long, uneasy love affair with the atom, I talked to Spencer Weart, a retired historian at the American Institute of Physics and the author of a forthcoming book on the history of nuclear fear. Dread toward nuclear fission, Weart notes, predates the Manhattan Project: “Ever since the discovery of radioactivity at the beginning of the twentieth century, this has been depicted as a power that man was not meant to wield.” Already in the 1930s, movies like The Invisible Ray—in which a scientist played by Boris Karloff encounters a radioactive meteorite and, from then on, kills anyone he touches—depicted radiation as an uncanny force that could bring gruesome death or birth new life. In 1943, Kryptonite, a potent metaphor for the power of radiation, made its debut on the Superman radio series in the United States.

The dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the fear of nuclear annihilation during the cold war embedded nuclear fears even more deeply. In Japan,Godzilla, a film about a monster created by nuclear detonations, first appeared in 1954. The movie was inspired by a hydrogen-bomb test at Bikini Atoll that ended up blanketing a faraway Japanese tuna ship in radioactive dust (crew members suffered from nausea, burns, and bleeding gums, while newspapers in Tokyo fanned concerns about radioactive tuna). In later films, Godzilla’s arch-nemesis, Mothra, hailed from a fictional nuclear-testing island. Back in the United States, meanwhile, worries about nuclear war and fallout mixed in with rapidly growing concerns about cancer—radiation, after all, was one of the first carcinogens discovered, an invisible force triggering the ultimate deadly disease. “The fear of cancer has long been an incredible motivating force in the United States,” says James Gilbert, a historian at the University of Maryland. “The first thing people would ask when it came to nuclear power was, ‘What’s the risk of cancer?’ ” (The textbook view is that radiation is one of the weaker carcinogens out there.)

It didn’t help that many of the dire warnings by anti-nuclear activists were hard to refute: In the 1950s, opponents of open-air testing claimed that the U.S. military was sending radiation up through the atmosphere and boosting cancer rates around the world. “Now, does that mean out of a million incidents of cancer worldwide, there will now be a million plus ten?” asks Weart. “We don’t know, it’s hard to detect.” That lingering uncertainty has made radiation more unnerving than other threats. When a natural-gas plant blows up, we know who got burned and who didn’t right away. That’s not necessarily the case with radioactivity—an unseen force working in mysterious ways.

It’s clear enough why radiation—and the bomb itself—garnered such horrified fascination. But why did peaceful nuclear power get such a bad rap? (After all, X-rays and nuclear medicine are perfectly popular.) Pro-nuke supporters often blame activist types, many of whom turned their focus to nuclear plants after they successfully campaigned against open-air nuclear tests in the 1960s. But Weart notes that nuclear scientists themselves also hyped the danger of reactors. “Every worry you hear about nuclear reactors exploding, about meltdowns—every exaggerated scenario originated with some nuclear scientist or engineer,” he says. In the postwar era, many of these scientists fretted that the nuclear industry would adopt overly lax standards. Edward Teller, “the father of the hydrogen bomb,” was a big proponent of civilian nuclear power (in 1979, he suffered a heart attack and blamed it on Jane Fonda’s anti-nuclear activism). But he spent a lot of time agitating for safety rules, playing a role in persuading U.S. reactor operators to install containment vessels (something Chernobyl, tragically, lacked). Such warnings, ironically, both made the industry safer and stoked fears of catastrophe.