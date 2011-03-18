For those of you who aren't following the NCAA basketball tournament, I apologize that it -- er, I mean, my strange illness -- is interfering with content again today. But if you can't see any reason to take an interest in the outcome, allow me to furnish this quote from Newt Gingrich:

I have a personal affection for Duke.

Of course he does. As does Rand Paul. As does David Duke. (Right? Why wouldn't he?) Really, Duke fandom offers a natural fit for the whole culture of white privilege and feigned victimization: