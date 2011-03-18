Updates and curiosities from around the web.

As first mentioned last week, plans for a major coal exporting terminal on the Columbia River are getting reconsidered. Environmentalists had opposed the Longview, Wash. development that would export millions of tons of Powder River Basin coal to China.

If you want to get hyperlocal, why not partner with America’s most prolific snowstorm tweeting mayor, Newark’s Cory Booker? However, the move by Patch.com, AOL’s local news site network now run by Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington, has got media beat reporters in an ethical tizzy.