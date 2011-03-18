Sorry for the slow blogging. I'm not suffering from Jonathan Chait's affliction. I'm just preoccupied with some reporting. But since a lot of people have sports on the brain, here's GQ's guide to the country's worst sports fans. Red Sox fans like myself are "insufferable hypocrites," coming #6. But that's nothing compared to the fans of Philadelphia, who top the list:

Over the years, Philadelphia fans have booed Santa Claus, their own star players, and most absurdly, the recipient of America's very first hand transplant, whose crime was dribbling in a ceremonial first pitch—thrown with his freshly transplanted hand. Boooo! Admittedly, there are some things fans have cheered. Like Michael Irvin's career-ending neck injury and a fan being tased on the outfield grass.

h/t Matt Yglesias