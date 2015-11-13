Just as the behavior in the control room showed the worst and quite common aspects of Soviet workmanship, the efforts to contain the disaster and to clean up after it have demonstrated what this society can accomplish with a single-minded purpose. It is difficult to imagine that if the United States suffered a similar disaster so much could be accomplished in such a short time. Soviet television and newspapers have portrayed the people who came to Chernobyl as heroic and selfless. It is true that constructing the sarcophagus, tunneling beneath the reactor to stop a meltdown, and carting away massive amounts of radioactive soil carried great risk. But most of the workers were attracted by double pay, accumulation of double time to retirement, and benefits usually reserved for Party hacks or others with connections. These include vacations on the Black Sea, decent food, and admission of their children to the right summer camps where they have the chance to make acquaintances that might leas to upward mobility.

Food is an obsession of almost everyone in the Soviet Union. No one is starving, but because of constant shortages and indifferent service food is usually dreadful. The two best meals I’ve had during two weeks in the Soviet Union were in a dining tom in the generating plant and at a workers’ mess hall just outside the exclusion zone. It is clear the Soviet government knows what is needed to motivate its workers. The question is whether such motivation can ever be extended to wheat production, computer development, or distribution of consumer goods.

Another sign of the importance of Chernobyl as a symbol was the recent article in Pravda criticizing Kombinat. It charged that there are still instances of drunkenness among the workers and cases of people getting the best jobs through cronyism. It would be astounding to find any project in the Soviet Union lacking those problems, let along one of the largest undertakings in its history. Officials in both Moscow and Kiev told me that one reason for the article is that the Ukraine continues to be a center of resistance to Gorbachev’s policies, and undermining the credibility of the Ukrainian officials is useful. Even so, the message is clear: the response to the disaster is supposed to represent a turning point in the Soviet way of doing things.

The invitation to the U.S. and European scientists to attend a conference in Kiev from May 11 to 13 on the health effects of the disaster was another example of the Soviet effort to tell all about Chernobyl. The explosion exposed more people to radiation than any incident since the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The exposures ranged from slight to massive. Except for the 31 who have died, so far there is little to tell. Soviet officials now acknowledge that they advised abortions for all women who were seven months pregnant or less and who were exposed to radiation. The officials say no one was forced, but it appears that most took the advice, so there have been no reported birth defects. Most other problems such as cancer would usually take longer to appear.

The Western scientists are eager to make sure that the health of all those who were exposed in checked thoroughly for many years and that the Soviets make the best possible effort to determine how much radiation each person absorbed. The Soviets say they are doing all this. Such information will be invaluable. Chernobyl was by far the worst peacetime nuclear accident, but no one believes it will be the last.