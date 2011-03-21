Yet, as this was happening, the government was promoting the civilian application of nuclear power. In 1953, Eisenhower launched the international “Atoms for Peace” program, and the first nuclear power plant opened in the United States in 1957. The construction of nuclear power plants sped up throughout the 1960s, and, by 1973, there were 37 domestic nuclear power plants in operation, with more in the pipeline. Through an ambitious public relations campaign, the government sought to transform the “destructive atom” into a “peaceful” and “benevolent” one that could provide energy that would be, in the industry’s words, “too cheap to meter.”

At the heart of this transformation was the claim that radiation was a part of—rather than a threat to—the natural world. Drawing on a turn-of-the-century fascination with radium as an elixir and healer, proponents of nuclear power attempted to sever atomic energy from the wartime destruction that it had wrought. Simultaneously, the industry expressed extraordinary faith in plant design, declaring that the installment of redundant safety systems made an accident impossible. As one regulator recalled after the Three Mile Island accident, “no one really thought you could have a core meltdown. It was more a Titanic sort of mentality. This plant was so well designed that you couldn’t possibly have serious core damage.” One 1975 study sponsored by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission concluded that a citizen was more likely to be killed by a meteor than by a reactor accident. The belief that nuclear power could be completely disassociated from its violent origins, combined with the industry’s remarkable over-confidence about plant safety, created the illusion that dangerous levels of radiation could emanate from bombs, but not from nuclear power plants.

The Three Mile Island accident changed that. The dual threat of a meltdown and an explosion unleashed the fear that the industry had tried to suppress. Power plants could behave like bombs. They could explode; they could poison people and animals; they could contaminate the land. The accident transformed the Susquehanna River Valley into a scene out of a science fiction film: Officials handed out Geiger counters and gas masks, portable body detectors were brought in for the full-body counting of local residents, and the state stockpiled potassium iodine, which can block the thyroid’s absorption of Iodine-131 (a radioactive isotope). Americans watched the crisis unfold on the evening news, and polling conducted at the time suggested that, despite the industry’s efforts to convince them otherwise, the public believed that a plant explosion would mimic a bomb attack.

Local radio stations were deluged with phone calls from local residents: If people evacuated, would they ever be able to come home? What were the symptoms of radiation sickness? How long would food and water supplies be contaminated? Was it true that a meltdown would render the area uninhabitable for 100 years? Evoking the aftermath of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, local people expressed the fear that the accident would leave the landscape barren and stripped of all life. Many feared that they would leave home and never be able to come back. And, just as we are now seeing in Japan, that fear was often combined with a mounting distrust toward both the utility company that operated the plant and the federal officials who regulated it. As one local woman put it, Friday, March 30 was “the last day in my life I’ll ever trust the utility or our government to do the right thing for me.”

The same thing is happening now in the midst of the crisis at Fukushima Daiichi. Japan, the site of the only nuclear bomb attack in world history, is today among the top consumers of nuclear energy; and the experience with atomic energy parallels that of the United States. The 1945 bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki haunted postwar Japan but did not deter it from pursuing nuclear power as an alternative to oil and coal. Resource poor, Japan established its domestic nuclear power program in 1954, and its first power plant went on line in 1966. Like their American counterparts, industry proponents sought to distance plants from bombs. The country’s 1955 Atomic Energy Basic Law stipulated that nuclear power could only be used for peaceful purposes. While the accidents at Three Mile Island and Chernobyl halted new plant construction in other countries, they had little effect on the industry in Japan. Even reports about industry accidents, cover-ups, and scandals since the mid-1990s have not deterred the building of new plants. Before the earthquake and tsunami, 54 reactors provided 30 percent of the country’s electricity.