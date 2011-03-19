I spent 17 hours at a birthday party for the Gipper to find out.

Over the next few months, the dedicated Reagan fan will have numerous opportunities to celebrate the fortieth president. There are tributes at a NASCAR race in California in late March and at Chicago’s Wrigley Field in early August. The Gipper’s hometown— Dixon, Illinois—will host a “Dutch” ice cream social in September; Washington will throw a gala in May, and London will unveil a statue on July 4. The occasion, of course, is that 2011 is the one-hundredth anniversary of Reagan’s birth.

Recently, I attended one of these gatherings: a 17-hour birthday bash for the Gipper at the Rope Walk Tavern in Baltimore, a handsome brick building in the gentrifying enclave of Federal Hill. Baltimore may seem like an unlikely locale for such an event—the city hasn’t elected a Republican mayor in 44 years—but that didn't deter one of the bar’s owners, Marc McFaul. By mid-morning, cars lined up in the parking deck, featuring bumper stickers like “What Would Reagan Do?” and “America needs Ronald Reagan now more than ever.” Inside, the tavern featured three murals of the late president, two Reagan busts, and two life-size bronze statues imported from Thailand.

To anyone who lives in Washington, it can seem like every year is Reagan’s special year—conservative think tanks and politicians constantly invoke his name. But the many events occurring around the country this year had made me curious about a different type of fan: regular people who just really, really love Reagan. I hoped that, at the Rope Walk Tavern, I could figure out why.

Marc McFaul is 39, with black, gelled hair and a boyish face. The owner of the Role Walk Tavern told me that, over the years, he has made many Reagan-related pilgrimages—to the Reagan Library, the Reagan Ranch, the Reagan aircraft—and has hosted dozens of Republican fundraisers at his bar. When he got married ten years ago, the priest closed the mass by saying, “With God—and Ronald Reagan—among us.” And, for 16 years, he has thrown Reagan birthday parties, to honor his bar’s “patron saint.” A few years ago, McFaul’s daughter Sami, who is now six, was disappointed to learn that Reagan himself would not be attending the party. In the car on the way to the event, her mother had to explain that Reagan had died. This greatly troubled Sami during the cake-lighting ceremony—surely the assembled adults were unaware of their mistake. In the middle of McFaul’s speech, she blurted out, “Daddy! Reagan’s dead!” McFaul recalled, “I looked her right in the face, and said, ‘You need to know this now: Your daddy’s crazy.’”