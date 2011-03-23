In the same way, in a lifetime we cannot easily see that what start as colorful meanings inevitably go beige. Language is all about creeping numbness, jokes wearing thin, feeling devolving into gesture. Terrible once meant truly horrific. The will we use to mark the future once meant that you quite robustly “willed” to do something, but diluted into just indicating that sometime you would.

Hence a burnt steak as terrible, a good movie as awesome, trivial terms like shopaholic based on the glum source alcoholic, and just as naturally, we now have snowpocalypses, and even what we process as irresponsibly casual usages of Holocaust. Profanity is hardly immune to this inexorable weakening, and as such, what we process as a peculiar encroachment of curse words into the public sphere is actually a matter of the words ceasing to be curses in any coherent sense.

Of course, there are societies where certain words remain forbidden for millennia, when a societal taboo exerts a block upon the natural process of dilution. Taboos once kept English curse words truly profane, but the cult of authenticity key to modern Western identity has vastly weakened those taboos. Hence in recent decades, the grand old four-letter words and their ilk have been swept into the vanillafication hopper.

When Bono said fucking brilliant at the Golden Globes ceremony in 2004 or Melissa Leo said fucking easy, they were using the word as a rendition of very that carries an extra component of lowest-common-denominator, incontestable genuineness. In all languages, there are ways of striking that note: Others in English include using -in’ rather than -ing or eliding subject pronouns in phrases like Hope so rather than I hope so. Fucking brilliant today urgingly connotes, whether or not we would put it in so many words, that something gratifies in a way that we all can empathize with, gosh darn it, despite possible quibbles as to whether it should be brilliant—the implied quibble in Bono case for example being the questionable artistic value of the award in question.

As the FCC ruled regarding Bono, his usage did not refer to “sexual or excretory organs or activities.” To wit, its meaning has changed despite its etymology, and it is no longer, properly speaking, a “curse” at all. It is more informal than profane. Modern popular culture makes this ever clearer. In a recent hour of two NBC situation comedies, three characters erupted with fuck or fuckin’ and were artfully bleeped (not to mention full frontal male nudity studiously blurred on both shows). There is now a set of words we title “curses,” studiously treating them as unsuitable for young ears, often underreporting our own usage of them, and watching fictional characters using them just as we do and bleeped as a giggly genuflection to their ever more mannered classification as “bad.” There is no reason to expect that they will be declassified as “curses” in the sense of mere taxonomy—form and ritual, if not substance, hold on in language with a vice-like grip (when we say Goodbye we are mouthing what began as medievals saying God Be With You). What is changing is how we treat these words we term “curses,” using them in a much broader segment of public life than makes any actual sense for words deemed “bad.”