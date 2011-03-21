The Obama Administration has, over the last year, issued several waivers to companies and states, temporarily granting them exemption from some requirements in the Affordable Care Act. Actually, “several” would be an understatement. Earlier this month, on a Friday, the Administration announced it was granting more than 100 new waivers. As The Hill subsequently reported, that brought the total number of waivers issued to more than a thousand.

Critics say the waivers are proof that the law is unworkable. I’d argue the waivers are proof of something else: That introducing a series of health insurance reforms slowly, in piecemeal form, is more difficult than introducing all of them at once.

Remember, the bulk of the Affordable Care Act’s changes to the insurance market will not take effect until 2014. That’s the date by which states must set up insurance exchanges, insurers must start offering uniformly priced policies to everybody, the federal government will start making subsidies available, and so on. But the Act’s architects didn’t want to make Americans wait four years to see all of the law’s benefits, so they decided to introduce the most straightforward and simple reforms earlier. Those benefits are the ones you’ve heard so much about lately: Requiring insurers to let children stay on their policies until they are 26, making sure insurers don’t spend more than a certain percentage of revenue on administrative overhead, etc.

But imposing these requirements early, without the rest of the Act's infrastructure, is actually tougher than it sounds. Among other things, it means disrupting current arrangements. Fast-food restaurants, for example, typically only offer "mini-med" policies that offer virtually no meaningful coverage. But if the federal government forces those restaurants to offer better health plans--i.e., to offer employees real insurance--the restaurants will end up charging employees more for these policies or perhaps dropping them altogether.