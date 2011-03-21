**Applications due March 24.**
The New Republic Online is looking for college students and recent graduates for its summer 2011 Web internship program. Internships are unpaid but offer substantial experience in the production of a daily online publication. Interns must be able to work in our Washington, D.C. office. Responsibilities include:
- Preparing and updating TNR's homepage
- Helping to maintain TNR's blogs and other aspects of the site
- Research projects
- Writing articles and blog posts, and helping to create multimedia content
- Participating in TNR staff meetings
Political journalism experience is preferred, but not imperative; some familiarity with HTML is helpful, but not crucial; and fluency in search techniques like LexisNexis is mandatory. A full-time commitment is preferred.
Applications for our summer internship (May/June through August/September) will be accepted until Thursday, March 24. To apply for the Web internship program, please e-mail a cover letter and résumé to Seyward Darby and Barron YoungSmith.